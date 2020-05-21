The Kern County Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of North Street in Taft.
KCFD personnel responded to the scene at about 2 p.m. The fire was in close proximity to other buildings, and spread into the attic of another structure, KCFD said in a news release.
After searching the buildings, firefighters began extinguishing the fire. Fire suppression efforts were very labor intensive, KCFD said, and required firefighters from three Kern battalions.
Firefighters contained the blaze, which burned for three hours, to the two buildings. A nearby structure and the local Masonic Temple were saved from burning and two kittens were saved, KCFD said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the KCFD Arson Unit. There were no injuries reported.
Two adults were displaced and are receiving assistance from Red Cross and City Serve.
