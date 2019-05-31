BEALVILLE — The Kern County Fire Department had to put out several vegetation fires that broke out along Highway 223 south of Highway 58 on Thursday.
When the first crew of firefighters arrived at the area at around 5:23 p.m., they found five separate roadside fires on the west side of the road. In coordination with firefighters from Arvin, Lamont, Tehachapi and other areas, crews were able to contain the fires to a total of five acres.
No one was injured by the fires, the department said.
KCFD said the area the firefighters responded to has seen multiple roadside fires in the past. To reduce similar fires in the future, the department has been conducting planned burns along the east side of Highway 223 and is expected to continue over the next few weeks, the department said.
