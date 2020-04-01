The Kern County Fire Department responded to a grease fire early Wednesday morning at a manufacturing facility in the 28000 block of Highway 58.
Dispatchers received a call just after 1:30 a.m. reporting the fire at the facility in west Bakersfield. Upon entering the building a grease fire was discovered and extinguished on one of the manufacturing lines.
There were six employees from the facility that were examined and released with no injuries, according to a KCFD news release. There were no firefighter injuries.
