A fire at the Shafter Depot Museum Monday left an estimated $1,600 worth of damages, according to a news release from the Kern County Fire Department.
KCFD firefighters responded to the museum fire, located at the 400 block of Central Avenue, just after 8 a.m. Monday. No one was inside the building, according to KCFD, and firefighters located and extinguished the fire in the attic.
There were no injuries reported.
