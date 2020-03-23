A man died during a semi-truck accident Sunday morning on Highway 99.
At around 4:09 a.m. the Kern County Fire Department discovered a semi-truck on its side after it had just collided with a sedan north of Taft Highway. The crew found one driver in each vehicle. The driver of the sedan, Julian Manney, 59, died from injuries and the semi-truck driver had moderate injuries, according to a KCFD news release.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and can be contacted at 396-6600.
