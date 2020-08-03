The Kern County Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday in Taft that resulted in about $60,000 in damage, according to a KCFD news release.
Just before 1 p.m. dispatchers responded to the 300 block of Naylor Ave. for a house fire that was threatening a second structure. Upon arrival they found a single family residence with heavy smoke and flames coming from several windows. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire while saving surrounding structures, KCFD said.
A dog was pulled from the home and four adults were displaced because of the fire, KCFD said.
