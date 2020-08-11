The Kern County Fire Department has reached 83 percent containment on the 7,760 acre Stagecoach Fire near Havilah and Piute Meadows, according to a Tuesday morning news release.
The wildfire has injured one person, destroyed 20 habitable structures and 18 “outbuildings,” and has damaged five structures, KCFD said. Thirty MPH winds were expected Tuesday which will “test” KCFD’s control lines near the fire, the news release said.
A recommended evacuation is in place on Caliente Bodfish Road east to Piute Mountain Road from the area south of School Street to the south of Heritage Way, KCFD said. Another recommended evacuation is in place for Saddle Springs Road and Piute Mountain Road near Burton Mill, Clear Creek, Cold Spring, Liebel Park, Piute Peak, Piute Spring, Rocky Point and Saddle Spring.
