The Kern County Fire Department has reached 27 percent containment on the 7,000 acre Stagecoach Fire as of Friday morning, according to KCFD.
The department said that favorable weather conditions allowed firefighters to gain more ground on the fire overnight. However, they said Friday’s weather was less favorable. KCFD’s goal is to keep the fire south of King Solomon Ridge, west of Piute Mountain Road, north of Walker Basin Road, and east of Breckenridge Mountain and Banada Ridge, according to KCFD’s news release.
“Fire crews continue to prep around structures, improve egress routes and mop up along the west and south lines of the fire,” said KCFD in a Friday morning news release.
Recommended evacuations remain in place in the area west of Old Ox Road east to Caliente Bodfish Road, between Quail Canyon Road south to Foxtail Canyon Road and Caliente Bodfish Road east to Piute Mountain Road, and from the area south of School Street to Walker Basin Road.
A precautionary evacuation is in place from the west end of Owls Clover Road and Malivan Road east to the east end of Kendall Road, between Erdle Drive south to Piute Meadows Road, according to KCFD.
