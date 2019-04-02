The Kern County Fire Department put out a fire Monday night in Oildale.
The department said at around 11:09 p.m., firefighters were notified of a structure fire in the 200 block of Decatur St. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the roof and back of a house in the area.
After working to reduce the fire from outside the home, firefighters entered to extinguish the fire and check for any occupants. While transients were reported in the area, the department said no one was found inside the home.
