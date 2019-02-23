The Kern County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Frazier Park on Friday.
The department said at around 9:58 p.m., it received calls of a house fire at the intersection of Mead and Elliot trails. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story single-family home aflame. Officers were able to put the fire out and there were no injuries involved.
While the house wasn’t destroyed, there was approximately $100,000 in estimated damage.
The department said the firefighters had to battle 19-degree weather, icy narrow roads and other safety hazards during the course of the response.
