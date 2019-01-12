A person died in a fall at the Amazon fulfillment center construction site in Oildale on Saturday.
The Kern County Fire Department said firefighters were called out to the center, which is being built across from the Meadow Fields Airport near Merle Haggard Drive, Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a fatal fall at the site.
While the department handled the initial investigation, it has since been transferred to the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration for further investigation.
