The Kern County Fire Department notified residents that open burning of hazard-reduction fuels closed Friday at 3 p.m. because of the change of live fuel moisture levels, according to a news release from KCFD.
“As the weather in Kern County heats up and relative humidity drops, vegetation begins to dry out and becomes very susceptible to fire,” said KCFD Engineer Andrew Freeborn in a news release.
