KCFD: Firefighter died from injuries sustained in vehicle crash

The Kern County Fire Department reported Tuesday that a firefighter who was critically injured in a vehicle accident on his way to work died Monday as a result of those injuries, according to fire officials.
“On Monday, July 11, Kern County Firefighter Aiden Agnor passed away,” according to a statement from KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan. “Aiden was loved and respected by all who knew him and has forever impacted this department and our community for the better.
"All Kern County Fire Department flags will be flown at half-staff until Firefighter Agnor is laid to rest."
A link to a Gofundme page set up for Agnor’s family, which was shared on Instagram by an account belonging to Kern County Firefighters 1301 union, had garnered more than $76,000 as of Tuesday evening.
The union’s post identified Agnor as “a seasonal crew member assigned to our air ops program.” The page also notes Agnor's step-father and uncle "are active members of our department."
The gofundme page can be found at https://bit.ly/3APxzOj.