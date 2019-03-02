A Kern County Fire Department revived a person who was in cardiac arrest on Friday.
The department said at around 4:15 p.m., it received a call for medical aid at the Shell gas station near Highway 58 and Interstate 5. When a crew arrived, they found a person in cardiac arrest in their RV.
The crew was able to resuscitate the patient, who was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.
