The Kern County Fire Department battled and contained a 36-acre wildfire Wednesday afternoon near Highway 202 in Tehachapi.
At about 3:30 p.m., KCFD’s emergency dispatchers received calls for smoke and flames on the hillside near Highway 202 in Tehachapi. Firefighters stopped the forward progress and keep the fire to 36 acres. Due to access issues, Highway 202 was shut down to through traffic. The highway was reopened at 5:30 p.m., according to KCFD.
The fire was caused by roadside mowing operations, according to KCFD. There were no injuries reported by civilians or firefighters. One outbuilding was burned, but no homes were affected.
