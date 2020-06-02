The Kern County Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn to increase public safety on Tuesday and Wednesday at Highway 223 between Highway 58 and the Granite Construction Quarry from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.
Traffic along Highway 223 will be impacted, according to KCFD. To reduce traffic congestion and provide a safe area for firefighters, the use of alternate routes is encouraged. Smoke may be visible or an odor present at times.
“Whenever a fire is burning nearby we recommend staying extra vigilant with regards to keeping informed about changes in fire activity,” KCFD said in a news release. “This can be done through television, radio, or social media.”
KCFD described a prescribed burn as a prescription to treat an area through the reduction of vegetation to increase public safety. The decision was made after extensive and ongoing review of the location, vegetation types, vegetation moisture, weather, and burn history among other factors, according to KCFD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.