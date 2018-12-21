The Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol have responded to an explosion involving a tractor trailer in Buttonwillow.
The KCFD said the explosion occurred on I-5 at Highway 58 around 4 p.m., near a Valero gas station. The department said the driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The department said the explosion did not cause a fire to spread and said there was no gas leak. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
The CHP said it has shut down the southbound I-5 off-ramp as well as the westbound SR-58 traffic at Tracy.
