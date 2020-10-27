A jury trial began Tuesday in the case of a woman accused of drowning her daughter’s newborn baby in 2018.
Beant Dhillon has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder, assault of a child under 8 resulting in death and willful cruelty to a child. She faces life in prison if convicted.
Dhillon has been assigned to department 9 at the Kern County Superior Court for her trial, according to Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, on Nov. 15, 2018, a 15-year-old girl gave birth to a baby in a bathroom of residence in southwest Bakersfield. Shortly afterward, her 23-year-old male cousin took the baby and gave it to the teenager’s mother, Dhillon, who reportedly drowned the baby and buried it in a flower bed, the court documents said.
Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, was also arrested by police on suspicion of being an accessory and willful cruelty to a child. He died in an apparent suicide on March 7, 2019.
The man accused of being involved in the incident, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, was in the country illegally according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He reportedly cut his GPS-monitoring device Feb. 27 and remains at large.
Dhillon's trial will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in department 9, according to Kinzel.