Travis Smoot was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Kern County jury on Monday in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison, according to the county District Attorney’s Office.
On the morning of Dec. 1, 2015, Smoot was found by officers standing at the door of his prison cell, which had a white sheet hung over it to prevent a view of the cell. When the cell was opened, officers found Larry Thomas Hite lying dead on the floor, according to the DAs Office.
Hite’s hands and feet had been hogtied with sheets and both of his ears were punctured with a pencil in one ear and a pen in the other. He was also impaled with a walking cane. His actual death was from strangulation, according to the DAs Office.
The prison reported that Smoot told officers that he and Hite were drinking coffee the night before and that Hite had told him about a rape he had not been convicted for.
“I told him to stop or I would (expletive) kill him,” Smoot said. “Hite wouldn’t stop, so I tortured Hite all night and killed him around 4 (a.m.) this morning.”
Smoot had been in prison after being convicted of repeated vehicle thefts and two assault cases. Hite was committed Kern Valley in 2015 in connection with a 1986 murder.
Smoot is scheduled to appear in court on May 14 for sentencing. He faces 16 years to life in prison.
