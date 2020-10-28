A Kern County Jury found a man guilty on Tuesday in a 2019 domestic violence and attempted voluntary manslaughter case, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a Kern County Jury found Julio Angel Torrez Jr. guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and misdemeanor child abuse. Torrez faces as much as 23 years in prison as a result of the convictions, according to a news release from the DA's office.
“The victim opened up her home to Torrez and he repaid her with a knife to the heart," Zimmer said in the release. “After nearly killing her, Torrez had the audacity to contact the victim hundreds of times to dissuade her from testifying at trial.”
On March 20, 2019, the female victim and Torrez were overheard arguing inside of an apartment unit. At about 11 p.m., neighbors reported screaming from the victim and witnesses observed her running down the stairs from her apartment unit with her two children, ages 4 and 11. Witnesses saw Torrez fleeing from the apartment, according to the DA’s office.
Soon after exiting her apartment, the victim collapsed due to her injuries. She had suffered three stab wounds with one being in the arm, one in the chest and another in her heart. Responding officers searched the victim’s apartment and found blood on the walls, a discarded kitchen knife used in the stabbing and identifying information of Torrez.
The next day Torrez went to the DMV to get a new identification card, according to the DA’s office. While at the DMV, Torrez was contacted by officers of the California Highway Patrol, during which he resisted arrest and gave a false name. Upon his arrest, officers observed three horizontal cuts on Torrez’ hand, consistent with the use of a stabbing-type weapon and the three stab wounds suffered by the victim, the DA's office said.
After extensive medical attention, the victim was able to survive the incident and was discharged from the hospital. Immediately after being discharged, the victim began receiving phone calls from Torrez while he was in a local jail. Torrez called the victim hundreds of times and made explicit demands of the victim to not to talk to law enforcement or the DA’s office and to not go to court, according to the news release.
“In his effort to coerce the victim not to testify, Torrez made abundantly clear that he was responsible for this vicious attack, and his own words proved to be more powerful evidence than even the testimony he sought to prevent,” Zimmer said. “October is domestic violence awareness month, and this conviction is demonstrative of the efforts that the district attorney’s office pursues to ensure justice in cases of domestic violence.”
The trial was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Bradley King. Sentencing is scheduled before Judge David Lampe on Dec. 2 in Department 18, according to the DA’s office.