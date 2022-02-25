Jury convicts man of murder in gang-related 2019 shooting

A Kern County jury Thursday convicted a man of first-degree murder in a gang-related 2019 shooting in east Bakersfield.
Israel Chuca is now facing a potential maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, after he was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder committed in furtherance of a street gang and an additional count of premeditated, attempted murder.
On Aug. 2, 2019, Chuca, a member of a street gang, drove down Niles Avenue and passed two men who were walking in the opposite direction.
Chuca made a U-turn, stopping at Niles and Barlow avenues, getting out of his vehicle and confronting the men, which included a rival gang member. Chuca brandished a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired eight shots at the victims.
The gunfire fatally struck the rival gang member in the head and chest. The second victim was struck near the waist and survived his injuries.
Chuca fled the scene, but investigators tied him to the murder using forensic DNA evidence, according to a news release from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
Chuca is expected to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. April 20.