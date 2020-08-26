A Kern County Superior Court judge has rejected a request for a new trial for former elementary school principal Leslie Chance, who was convicted earlier this year of murdering her husband, Todd Chance, in 2013.
Judge Charles Brehmer ruled against three motions filed by Leslie Chance's attorney, Tony Lidgett, alleging juror misconduct.
In a motion filed Feb. 27, Lidgett said he was contacted by the jury foreperson the day after Leslie Chance was convicted. The jury foreperson reported inappropriate actions by other jurors.
Leslie Chance was convicted in January of murdering her husband, who was 45 at the time of his death. Prosecutors presented evidence that Chance left home with her husband the morning of his murder, killed him and left his body in an orchard, and then deposited his car in a run-down neighborhood before disguising herself as she made her way back home by taxi and on foot.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
