Judge grants gag order in case against adoptive parents of Cal City boys

A judge granted a gag order Tuesday in the trial of two adoptive parents indicted in the murders of two California City brothers.
Kern County Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith requested the order barring attorneys on both sides, investigating agencies and court personnel with knowledge of the case from divulging any information about defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West.
The Wests pleaded not guilty last week to two felony charges of second-degree murder, two felony charges of willful cruelty of a child and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency. A Kern County grand jury returned with an indictment against the parents in the deaths of the boys Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Defense attorneys Alekxia Torres Stallings and Tim Hennessy did not object or comment on Smith’s request, but on Monday had said they would join in the request.
Additionally, a judge approved Smith’s request to seal the grand jury transcripts and all search warrants. The defense lawyers had no objections or comments about this motion, either.
Torres Stallings also requested the gag order be imposed on all witnesses.
Smith did not object to the defense's request, but he asked the court to have until Tuesday to contact every witness and inform them of the gag order.
A trial date has been tentatively set for May 23.