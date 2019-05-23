The city of Bakersfield has promoted Community Services Director Jacqui Kitchen to the position of Assistant City Manager.
Kitchen is replacing Steve Teglia, who resigned from the position earlier this spring. She will be working with fellow Assistant City Manager Chris Huot and City Manager Alan Tandy in implementing service improvements as part of the sales tax measure approved last year as well as serve on various City Council committees.
Kitchen has worked for the city since 2014, when she initially served as the planning director.
“Jacqui brings intelligence, energy, experience, and a problem solving approach,” Tandy said in a news release.
