Power has been restored to most customers following an explosion in downtown Bakersfield that that caused widespread outages Tuesday and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Just a handful of the 800 customers affected remained without power late Wednesday afternoon, according to PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen. All customers were expected to have power restored by the end of Wednesday.
The explosion occurred when an electrical switch failed in an underground vault on the corner of 1520 20th St. at about 5 p.m. Electric switches are devices that turn a transformer on and off.
An investigation is ongoing to determine why the switch failed.
No one was injured. Two vehicles were damaged by flames that knocked off a metal cover as they shot out of the sidewalk along Eye Street.
"Regarding the outage last night in downtown Bakersfield, PG&E immediately responded to ensure the area was safe and to support local first responders," Allen said.
"PG&E appreciates the patience and cooperation of customers as we continue working in the area."
