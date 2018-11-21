Power has been restored to most customers following an explosion in downtown Bakersfield that that caused widespread outages Tuesday, and the cause remains under investigation.
As of Wednesday morning, only 17 of the estimated hundreds if not thousands of people impacted were still without power, according to PG&E's website. All customers are expected to have power restored by 6 p.m.
The ground shook along Eye and 20th streets around 5 p.m. after an underground electrical vault exploded near the AT&T building.
No one was injured, Bakersfield firefighters said. Two vehicles were damaged by flames that knocked off a metal cover as they shot out of the sidewalk along Eye Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.