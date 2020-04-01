All events scheduled at the International Agri-Center in Tulare have been postponed or cancelled in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures, according to a release from the center.
“We are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said CEO Jerry Sinift. “Our staff is staying busy preparing for life after this pandemic. We will continue to serve our local community and the essential business of agriculture once we all have helped to flatten the curve.”
(1) comment
Ya think??
