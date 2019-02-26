Intermittent closures of cross streets along 23rd Street between D and M streets are expected over the next three weeks.
The short closures are expected to occur during the daytime to allow for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp improvements to be made as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.
All streets between Spruce and Bay streets are expected to be closed to traffic to and from 24th Street by the end of the week and will remain in place through mid-May.
These closures are needed as the contractor is enlarging the drainage basin on the southeast corner of the Oak Street/24th Street intersection. Multiple trucks are moving dirt off-site.
