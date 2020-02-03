Officials at Kern Valley State Prison are investigating the death of a man allegedly attacked by his cellmate in November as a homicide, after the man passed away Sunday from his injuries.
Noah Rutherford, 50, was admitted from Los Angeles County in January 2018 to serve a 30-year sentence for 18 counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14 with force, violence or fear when the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says he was attacked.
His cellmate, Steven Law, 47, has been identified by CDCR as the suspect of the homicide, according to a news release.
Law, 47, was admitted from Tulare County in March 2018 to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree robbery, a second-strike offense, with the personal use of a weapon. He also received a second six-year sentence to be served consecutively for another count of second-degree robbery by a second striker, CDCR said.
Law has been placed in segregated housing at Kern Valley pending an investigation into his involvement in the attack.
Investigators from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are assisting the prison in the investigation.
