The cause of death for a Wasco State Prison inmate who died in July was determined to be "cardiopulmonary arrest during restraint" with a contributing factor of hypertensive heart disease, and his death is a homicide, a coroner's release said Friday.
Anthony Jordon Guy Marks, 27, died the evening of July 18 following an altercation at the prison, the release said.
