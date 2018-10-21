Bakersfield police officers were sent to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wilkins Street after receiving a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a San Joaquin Valley Railroad train at 9:45 p.m., according to a press release.
According the press release, a man driving a van failed to yield at a train crossing with illuminated safety gates and collided with train cars blocking the intersection.
The driver of the van was pinned inside the vechile and had to be extricated by fire department personnel. The driver is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. A man who was a passenger in the van suffered minor injuries. A girl passenger in the van suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in stable condition.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.