Police have released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred in the parking lot of the northeast Bakersfield Target.
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver, mid-2000s Cadillac CTS, four doors, tinted windows, black wheels, black hood and paper plates, according to police. The vehicle burglary occurred Oct. 30.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Davis at 496-5710 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
