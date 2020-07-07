First responders endured a busy Fourth of July weekend responding to illegal fireworks, gunshots, DUIs and fires.
The Kern County Fire Department received 2,410 reports of illegal fireworks over the holiday weekend, with 703 calls coming through their dispatch center and 1,707 reports made online. This is a 660 percent increase when compared to 2018 — which is the comparison year because there were no natural disasters to impact the numbers — according to KCFD.
“I think it’s clear not just from the feeling in the community, but the statistics give it a little bit of framework that, yeah, we saw an increase of illegal firework activity not just this weekend, but the whole month of June,” said KCFD Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn.
Their online reporting system launched in June received a total of 5,165 reports since its inception. KCFD’s dispatch center fielded a total of 6,925 calls over Independence Day weekend, a 58.5 percent increase from 2018, according to a KCFD news release.
Rampant illegal fireworks use had prompted additional measures and reporting systems by local fire departments throughout the month of June. This past weekend, things seemed to come to a head, Freeborn said.
"With the Fourth of July actually falling on a Saturday, you could expect it was going to be higher, but to see the statistics earlier this month when you wouldn’t normally expect them, things were bound to only increase," he said.
Freeborn said that over the weekend KCFD responded to 100 fires throughout the county, with about 30 being vegetation fires and the remaining 70 property fires. However, he said that it is too early to definitively know if they all stemmed from fireworks use, legal or illegal.
“The investigations are going to take a considerable amount of time,” Freeborn said. “While we can’t say conclusively, it’s safe to say there was a rise in fire activity resulting from fireworks.”
He said he is not aware of any injuries treated directly related to firework use, but said had KCFD 322 “rescues” or medical emergencies over the weekend.
KCFD also issued 35 total citations and seized 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks over the weekend, according to a KCFD news release.
Law enforcement agencies had to deal with a different kind of loud blast — gunshots — that was repeatedly reported throughout the weekend.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received 26 calls for illegal shootings over the weekend, however, was unable to positively identify any suspects, according to Lt. Joel Swanson.
“Most of the (illegal shooting) calls we end up responding to end up just being fireworks,” Swanson said.
The Bakersfield Police Department received 52 calls for gunshots over the weekend, according to Sgt. Robert Pair.
Pair explained that BPD’s Shot Spotter technology typically has difficulties on Fourth of July because of all of the added noise. He also said BPD received 23 “general noise complaints” that were neither associated with fireworks nor parties.
BPD made nine DUI arrests over the weekend as well, Pair said.
The Bakersfield Fire Department was unable to provide information on their responses throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.