Identities of men arrested in connection with high speed chase that led to officer-involved shooting revealed

The Bakersfield Police Department has announced the identities of two men arrested in connection with an officer-involved shooting that took place after a high-speed chase on Highway 99 on Thursday.
According to a BPD report, Jorge Retamoza-Martinez, 29, of Wasco and Jose Alberto Perez Jr., of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, resisting arrest and felony evading.
Two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun, burglary tools and four catalytic converters were located by BPD at the scene, according to the report.
The circumstances around the officer-involved shooting are still under investigation BPD said. The involved officer was equipped with a body camera.