The California Department of Highway Patrol has identified the drivers involved in a four-car pileup caused by an unidentified female pedestrian that injured 10 people at around 6 a.m. Thursday on Highway 99 just north of Merle Haggard Drive.
The pedestrian, whom CHP did not identify, was walking northbound on Highway 99 when she walked directly into the path of a vehicle driving 70 miles per hour, according to a police report.
Oscar Diaz, 29, of Bakersfield, was driving the vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Ram, in the second lane when the pedestrian walked into his path, the report said.
He was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian, the report said, and his sudden breaking and swerving caused a chain reaction crash between him and three other vehicles traveling behind him.
Juan Sosa, 37, of Bakersfield, was traveling behind Diaz in the first lane, in a 1994 Toyota Tundra, when his vehicle was struck.
Alfredo Sanchez, 35, of Bakersfield, was driving a 2007 Honda Fit directly behind Diaz when he was struck.
Maria Isabel Armas, 43, of Bakersfield was driving a 2004 Ford Focus behind Sosa when her vehicle was struck.
The department did not release the identities of the six others injured.
All northbound lanes on Highway 99 were shut down for about an hour as a result of the crash, the report said.
Police do not know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.
(1) comment
I drive this stretch of road ever morning. I would say about 10% of the farm workers driving that part of the 99 highway are driving 15-20 mph over the speed limit. Every morning it is so crazy there are many cars so speeding here is extremely dangerous. There is one presence not there and that is the highway patrol. I think they go hide in the coffee shop or somewhere else. If the would just drive down northbound 99 in the 5 am morning these idiots would slow down, do the same thing at about 3 pm southbound.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.