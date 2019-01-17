Severely decomposed human remains were found near North Edwards Wednesday evening.
A hiker found the remains about four miles north of North Edwards, off Claymine Road, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies from the Mojave Station were dispatched to the area around 5:30 p.m. and determined the remains were human.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.