Human remains were found in a drainage sump on Friday in what is believed to be a homicide case, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The department said that at around 6:17 p.m., deputies were sent to a drainage sump near Mahoney and Southgate drives after receiving a report of human remains found there. When deputies arrived, they confirmed that it was human remains.
Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. No additional information was provided.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.