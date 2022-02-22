Household hazardous waste collection events for March

Kern County Public Works is hosting several household hazardous waste collection events throughout the county in March.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. Waste-collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.
The schedule of events is as follows: from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. March 5 at Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, which is located at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at McFarland-Delano Transfer Station, which is located at 11249 Stradley Ave. in Delano; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 at the Lebec Transfer Station, located at 300 Landfill Road, in Lebec.