Houchin Community Blood Bank celebrated the grand reopening of its Truxtun donor center Thursday after temporarily closing its doors because of decreased donations during the COVID-19 period.
The blood bank opened with a soft launch Monday as it looks to get back on track to providing a steady supply of blood.
While closed, Houchin directed donors to its second location on Bolthouse Drive. Rather than undergoing layoffs at the Truxtun Avenue facility, Houchin put employees to work in other ways.
“We previously had conversations about how the interior and exterior of the center needed renovation,” said Tracy Hunter, director of special events and sponsorships. “Instead of paying a painter, we decided to see if any of our staff had the skills or wanted to.”
Houchin staff kept busy by helping paint the Truxtun center’s interior and exterior, tasks that many of employees had never done before, according to Hunter. The staff who didn’t paint assisted with Houchin’s mobile blood bank.
Phlebotomist Tiffany Polk helped paint the building’s exterior, her first time doing so.
“I did it just because painting looked fun,” Polk said. “It was fun and the weather was decent, and when it got too hot we just took lunch under a tree in the shade.”
Another phlebotomist, Erynn Lee, painted a large, colorful mural in the lobby of the blood bank.
Much of Hunter’s time was dedicated to converting Houchin’s massive 10-gallon blood donor achievement wall into a digital slideshow. Hunter and other phlebotomists took framed photos off the wall, took the frames apart, and she scanned the photos at her home.
“It was about a three-week process for me,” Hunter said exhaustingly.
A primary reason Houchin’s donations declined was because the blood bank couldn’t bring its mobile donations to schools, which had closed their doors. However, Hunter said thanks to essential businesses such as Walmart and Target, Houchin was able to park its mobile donation vehicles in those parking lots.
“We were able to get ahold of 1,390 units (of blood) in the first two weeks (after the Truxtun donation center closed),” Hunter said.
Regardless, the blood bank is currently hurting as hospitals have beefed up their services. The blood bank only has about 390 units of blood when it’s used to averaging 600 to 700 units on its shelves.
“Now is the time to get out of the house, because every day someone needs blood,” Hunter said. “There were two sets of premature babies born just the other day (locally) that have needed blood.”
In its first four days since reopening, Houchin’s averaged 54 to 56 appointments a day, which Hunter considers great. However, she said the center would have to get 100 to 150 units of blood a day to return to its average.
“We know people are dying to get out of the house after quarantine and we’re looking for people to donate blood, so the timing is good,” Hunter said.
