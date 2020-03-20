Houchin Community Blood Bank confirmed Friday that all California blood banks will remain open and productively operational following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Thursday order for Californians to “stay at home.”
Also, the blood banks will be open an additional day on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“These are ever-changing, unfamiliar times. However, the community still relies on us to provide a safe blood supply for those patients in need," the blood bank stated in a news release. “Our donor centers will remain open and our mobile blood drives will operate as long as we are allowed to.”
