Houchin Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive at Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District’s Aspen Gym on March 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The blood bank will have two mobile donation busses to help provide social distance, according to the blood bank in a release. The blood drive will be a collaborative effort by the blood bank, the parks district and the city of Tehachapi.
Log on to HCBB.com and go to "blood drives" and "Tehachapi" to reserve a time to donate.
