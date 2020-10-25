2020 has been a year unlike any other for myriad reasons. Locally, one phenomenon that contrasts this year to any other has been the murder rate.
With over two months remaining in 2020, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is reporting its all-time homicide rate at 59 as of Friday afternoon — four more than the previous record in 2018. The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting 36 homicides so far this year, which is grimly approaching the all-time 2017 record of 42.
Local leaders have come to the consensus that the record amount of bloodshed is unacceptable.
“It’s a reality that we have an unacceptable level of gun violence in our city,” said BPD Chief Greg Terry.
Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said that the city is “aware and concerned” about the uptick in homicides.
“Considering the conditions of 2020, it's hard to pinpoint the cause of crime going up this year,” Clegg said. “It’s been a tough year and that everyone nationwide is experiencing these trends.”
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said that violent crime isn't just “ticking upwards,” it’s significantly higher than usual.
Both he and Terry pointed toward a suspected increase in gang-related violence as being a driving factor in the pattern of violence.
KCSO’s gang unit was cut a few years ago due to budget cuts at the county level, according to Youngblood. The sheriff said that while KCSO would appreciate additional funding, he understands their financial reality.
“It certainly is not beneficial to not have a gang unit,” Youngblood said. “We’re in a very precarious situation and we know that the county is not robust with money at the moment.”
BPD — which has a unit dedicated to curtailing gang-related activity — was the recent recipient of a $1.5 million state grant, according to Terry. The goal of the grant is to reduce violence citywide while also minimizing incarceration and promoting opportunity for young people at highest risk of violence, Terry said.
Courtesy of the Board of State and Community Corrections, Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program, the three-year grant will directly fund BPD’s Safe Streets partnership.
“(The partnership) provides alternatives to the way of life (gang-related offenders) have chosen or disrupts any retaliation and the gang violence that’s occurring,” Terry said. “Over the last many years, there’s not been consistent capacity in our city with our organizations to provide really strong outreach, which is a really important component of the overall strategy.”
The Bakersfield City Council adopted a resolution to accept the grant at its meeting last Wednesday.
After the acceptance, the city would begin implementing a four-step process in order to build a “procedurally-just” violence reduction strategy, Terry said.
The four steps will include:
• Building a partnership-focused project support and management team.
• Working with key community stakeholders.
• Building the analytic, operational and management capacities needed for successful implementation and pilot implementation.
• Building a two-year implementation plan.
Clegg explained that he is accustomed to working with violence prevention during his time as city manager in Stockton.
“I wanted to come to Bakersfield and do similar work here,” Clegg said. “We have elements we can do better at and by doing stronger data analysis, I’d say in three to four months we’ll be able to say what is driving the violence.”