A Los Angeles man found dead in a Bakersfield alley Sunday evening suffered traumatic injuries and his death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.
The body of 37-year-old Christopher Crawford was found in the south alley of the 1800 block of Buena Vista Street, southeast of Beale Park, according to the coroner's office.
His body was found at about 10:20 p.m. Homicide detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call BPD Detective Esguerra at 326-3870.
