Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found east of Delano.
At 6:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 155 and Wallace Road to a report of a possible dead body, according to the Sheriff's Office. They located a dead male suffering "traumatic injuries," sheriff's officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
