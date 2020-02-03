Twelve homes in northwest Bakersfield were evacuated after construction work ruptured a natural gas line Monday afternoon, according to a report by the Bakersfield Fire Department.
The department first received reports of a gas leak at the corner of Olive Drive and Jewetta Avenue at around 4 p.m. Fire crews arriving at the scene discovered a six-inch pipe had been ruptured.
Aside from the 12 evacuated homes, other nearby residents were advised to shelter in place. Power to the area was shut off as a precaution.
As of Monday evening, BFD said no injuries had been reported.
