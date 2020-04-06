The Hillsong Worship concert at Mechanics Bank Arena has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the arena.
Purchases made through AXS.com will be automatically refunded while all others should return to their point of purchase regarding a refund, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.