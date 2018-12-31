Three suspects are wanted in a shooting on Highway 178 Sunday evening that shut down the roadway for hours.
Police were called to the area of Highway 178 and Fairfax Road around 7 p.m.
They were told by the victim — who was unharmed — that three males had jumped the fence of a residence in the area of Fairfax and Highland Knolls Drive and entered a vehicle parked nearby.
The victim, believing the three were engaged in criminal activity, decided to follow the suspect vehicle, according to police. They entered Highway 178 eastbound from Fairfax and the victim drove after them.
As the victim continued following the suspect vehicle, the suspect in the front passenger seat fired a single shot, striking the windshield of the victim's vehicle, according to police.
The suspect vehicle continued east on 178. It was later found abandoned in the 1400 block of Royal Way, police said.
The highway was shut down for 2 1/2 hours as police investigated.
The suspects remain at large.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
