The Highway 99 to eastbound 58 connector ramps will be closed this weekend for some striping work.
The around-the-clock closure will start Friday at 9 p.m. and last through Sunday at 5 a.m. In addition, the eastbound Highway 58 on-ramp from Real Road will also be closed during the same period for stripe work on the eastbound freeway lanes between the 99 and H Street.
During the closures, motorists will not have access to southbound Highway 99 from Real Road. The closures will not affect westbound 58 access to the 99 or to Real Road.
Intermittent ramp closures are also expected on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., including the eastbound Highway 58 Union Avenue and Cottonwood off-ramps, westbound Chester Avenue off-ramp as well as Ming Avenue on and off-ramps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.