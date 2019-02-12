Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon closed Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. for authorities to retrieve a vehicle that went over the side a couple days ago, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The closure is expected to last 30 to 45 minutes.
