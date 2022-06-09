Heat wave hitting Kern expected to last through the weekend

A temporary heat wave that hit the San Joaquin Valley on Thursday is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through the weekend, according to weather experts.
A high-pressure ridge or weather system building earlier this week started its push into Kern County late Wednesday, according to Carlos Molina, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Hanford station. That system was responsible for highs in the mid- to upper 90s.
But that was just the beginning.
“Places like Delano could see 102, over toward Bakersfield, you could be between 103 and 104. Over on the west side, in Buttonwillow and Taft, they could be between 104 and 106,” Molina said, before ominously adding, “and for Saturday, it’s going to be slightly warmer.”
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to range between 102 and 107 degrees for the greater Bakersfield area, with temperatures higher on the west side, which is closer to the origin of the weather system, Molina said.
In desert areas, including Ridgecrest, temperatures could rise as high as 112, he said, adding an excessive heat warning had been issued for the weekend.
A “weather disturbance” is expected to come in from the north starting Sunday, he added, that could ultimately push temperatures to a slightly cooler upper 90s, and a much more tolerable high in the upper 80s by Monday.
However, by Wednesday, the heat is expected to return.
“Of course, we’re in summer, so it’s not very hard for us to start rapidly warming up again,” he added.
And unfortunately for those seeking relief from this second wave, it may not come for a while.
The heat is not expected to hit record highs for Bakersfield, which are 108 for Friday and 107 for Saturday, but they are significantly higher than historical averages, which are in the low 90s.
Modeling from the federal Climate Prediction Center didn’t offer much hope for cooler days ahead, either.
“Their outlook doesn’t show any more cooling ... into the rest of June and into July,” Molina added.
Cooling centers are expected to be open from 1 to 8 p.m. in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperature is forecast to be 105 degrees or higher; in the desert areas when it's expected to be 108 degrees or higher; and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher.
The cooling centers' daily report will be issued by 11 a.m. on the day before the centers open.
Residents can check for cooling center updates at kerncounty.com/government/parks/facilities/cooling-centers.